Oti Mabuse shows off her abs in vibrant blue gym set

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse looked incredible as she posed in an ab-baring indigo active wear set on her Instagram stories this week.

The professional dancer is used to lighting up our screens with dazzling outfits and glittery costumes, so isn't afraid to don a daring outfit choice – even when she's working out at home.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals a major diet change

Long gone are the days of wearing all-black-everything to workout in. Wearing a tight cropped top with cap sleeves, paired with matching high waisted capri leggings, the 30-year-old looked ready to hit the gym (or dance studio) in her bright blue set.

Despite Oti's incredibly toned physique and unbeatable stamina, the reigning Strictly champion admitted to finding traditional workouts hard.

The professional dancer is a beauty in blue!

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts, she joked: "I've found a way to enjoy working out and that's by putting music on and adding a "kick ball change" after every squat and burpee!!"

Whether she's waltzing and jiving in rehearsals, dancing at home with husband, Marius Iepure, or attending a red carpet event - Oti always looks glamorous.

The dancer often rocks a vibrant outfit and chose to wear a daring red frock for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this month.

Oti is a fan of a statement outfit

The star appeared on the show to discuss her new role as a judge on the ITV show, The Masked Dancer, taking over from Rita Ora.

Now that gyms have finally reopened after months of closure due to lockdown restrictions, we can't wait to hit the treadmill wearing the cutest co-ords and powerful prints. If Oti's bold gym set is right up your street, we've found the ultimate dupe so you can workout in style.

Sports Tee & Leggings, £16.99, SHEIN

This baby blue co-ord from Shein might not be as bright as Oti's indigo set, but it's certainly on our active wear wishlist.

