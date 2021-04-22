Oti Mabuse devastated fans earlier this week after she said that the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing will be her last.

But now, the professional dancer has made a dramatic U-turn claiming she "didn't explain herself" properly, hinting that she will continue on in the competition for years to come.

READ: Oti Mabuse candidly admits she didn't speak to sister Motsi for three months

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4 on Thursday, Oti was quizzed by host Steph McGovern, who asked her if she was really leaving the BBC One show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals unexpected gift from husband Marius Iepure

"I don’t want to be in the news, that is the actual joke about it! I never learn, every interview I do I always say something I shouldn't say," the 30-year-old replied.

She added: "So I'm going to be that same dancer for 55 years, still on Strictly being asked the same question."

READ: Oti Mabuse shares cryptic post about being 'mocked' and 'ridiculed'

MORE: Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse's fitness, diet and body confidence secrets revealed

Oti admitted that when it comes to her position on Strictly, she takes it "one year at a time".

"The thing about Strictly is, is that I take it one year at a time, and that is what I should have said," she clarified.

Oti has won Strictly twice

"Why didn't I say that?! The journalist was really nice, it was me who answered, I just don’t know why I didn't explain myself properly!"

Oti – who is the only pro dancer to have won the show twice, last year with Bill Bailey and then in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher – was referring to her interview with The Telegraph, in which she said: "I love to dance and love bringing joy to so many people, but I think (this year's Strictly) will be the last.

Oti joined Strictly in 2015

"To be part of a show like Strictly, which is so diverse in every sense of the word, is incredible," she continued, adding: "But honestly… as a woman, I can't be dancing forever."

Also on Thursday's show, Oti touched on this year's rumoured Strictly line up, which is tipped to include Line of Duty's Gregory Piper, who portrays PC Ryan Pilkington.

Steph asked Oti if she ever reads the stories, to which Oti replied: "No because they are never true. I probably shouldn’t have said that! If somebody is going to be on the show, it will be announced via Strictly, so no I never read anything."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.