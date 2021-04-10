Oti Mabuse looks stunning in figure-hugging dress for new TV appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse looked stunning as she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night, in a scarlet, one-shoulder dress that showed off her amazing figure.

The Strictly Come Dancing star posted a photo of the look to her Instagram a few days ahead of her appearance, and fans went wild for the glamourous ensemble.

RELATED: Oti Mabuse wows in flirty floral dress to share exciting news

Oti captioned the snap: "Best team. Started so poised then went out the window", as she paid credit to her stylist and hair and makeup artists.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals major diet change

Fans rushed to the comments to give their opinion on the look, with one writing; "There she is- our goddess" whilst another said: "Absolutely beautiful as always."

MORE: Oti Mabuse's gold sequinned minidress will leave you speechless

Oti styled the red dress with gold heels and matching gold hoops, wearing her hair in a chic, blunt bob. She wore minimal makeup, keeping all eyes on her gorgeous outfit.

The star looked stunning on the show

If you are looking for a similar outfit to wear for those first post-lockdown drinks out with friends, then you're in luck, as we have found the perfect high-street alternative to recreate Oti's look.

The TV star appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show to discuss her new role as a judge on ITV show, The Masked Dancer, taking over from Rita Ora.

Red one-shoulder dress, £15.50, Missguided

During her appearance on the show, she made a surprising confession about her sister, Motsi Mabuse, who is also a world-class dancer and judge on Strictly.

When quizzed about who was the better dancer out of the two, Oti admitted it was neither of them!

"To be honest, we have another sister, middle sister, she was the better dancer," Oti said. "She was really good."

The sisters have both appeared on Strictly

Although Oti's sister, Phemelo, did not follow in Oti and Motsi's footsteps, Oti did reveal that she has another impressive talent.

Oti explained, "She's a mechanical engineer [now]. She designs windmills which create electricity through wind in South Africa."

DISCOVER: Oti Mabuse radiates beauty in flirty leopard print top

We are in awe of all three sisters!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.