Victoria Beckham stuns in string bikini in glamorous boat photos

Victoria Beckham shared photos of her incredible boat trip in Miami over the weekend – and she looked gorgeous.

The former Spice Girls star was modelling her favourite sunglasses from her own collection, which she paired with a black string bikini and a patterned straw sunhat. Victoria covered up with a deep orange mini dress with a belted yellow waist and contrasting stitching.

In the sunny snaps, she sat on a cream chair at the front of the boat with the blue ocean stretching out behind her.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

"Kisses from Miami. Wearing my favourite sunglasses from the latest #VBEyewear collection! The Combination Rimless Square xx VB," she captioned the post.

The oversized, 70s style sunglasses come in blue or tortoiseshell and, according to the website, they feature "acetate brow and nose pads" and "heat-moulded acetate temple tips that provide an improved fit."

The fashion designer looked stunning in a black bikini

Victoria's fans were unsurprisingly delighted with her latest outfit, with many sharing compliments in the comments. "So beautiful," wrote one, and a second remarked: "Love the stitching."

The fashion designer also stunned fans with her numerous outfits as she celebrated her 47th birthday recently.

Victoria Beckham was modelling her favourite sunglasses

For a beach party with her husband David Beckham and family, VB looked beautiful in a floaty white gown and strappy flat sandals, while another showed the fashion icon cuddling up to her hubby wearing a fabulous black suit from her own range, layers of gold jewellery and a variety of cocktail rings.

Sunglasses, £289, Victoria Beckham

Victoria has clearly passed on her love of fashion on to her daughter Harper, who was recently spotted wearing a cute pink slogan T-shirt with 'MIAMI' emblazoned on the front.

Harper - who turns ten in July - joined her parents at a soccer game between Inter Miami FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy at DRV PNK Stadium. She added drop earrings and the cutest heart necklace that looked like it could have been borrowed from VB.

