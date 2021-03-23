Victoria Beckham's linen loungewear is the summer trend we didn't know we needed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has once again got us swooning over her summer style. The star looked as trendy as ever as she shared a video over on her Instagram in a matching linen set from her newest collection.

Talking about the set over on her Instagram, she wrote: "Today’s look! Love this matching set from my Spring Summer collection. It's made from a woven linen so is super lightweight and comfortable. I love how it moves."

The fashion designer, 46, paired the look with minimal makeup and loose waves, showing off her natural beauty.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off quirky new outfit

The set features a V-neck top which costs £690 and matching trousers for £750, but the pieces can be styled separately to achieve a number of different looks.

The star has been seen styling the trousers up on her Instagram, pairing them with simple white heels, showing that the loungewear can be easily dressed up for a summer evening look.

Victoria styled her loungewear with heels

The trousers feature a split hem, giving them a flawless silhouette, and the top features a low V-neck, meaning you can add a statement necklace to dress it up even more!

Looking for something similar? We have found some stunning linen sets that are bound to make you stand out this summer.

Loungewear Set, Top, £690, Trousers, £750, Victoria Beckham

This one from & Other Stories is perfect for the daytime, but simply add a bralette and a pair of heels and you are ready to head out!

Linen Set, Top, £85, Trousers, £69, & Other Stories

Victoria has been sharing some of her fashion tips and tricks over on her Instagram lately, letting her fans get an insight into how she puts her glamorous looks together.

Last week she shared a clip in which she could be seen standing on her tip toes trying to decide whether to wear heels with her outfit. She asked; "Does anybody else stand on their tiptoes when they're trying to figure out if they're going to wear something with flats or a high heel?"

