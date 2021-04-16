Victoria Beckham stuns with silky dress and topknot The star was celebrating her 47th birthday

Victoria Beckham turned 47 on Saturday, and she received a touching tribute from her youngest son, Cruz Beckham.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's new statement necklace has a serious 70s twist

In the family photo, Victoria and Cruz are sat by side by side, both flashing small grins. Cruz wore a white T-shirt, cap and some necklaces, while his mother had on a beautiful silk dress, and had her hair styled in a topknot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares incredible new hobby with Cruz during Miami trip

Paying tribute to his mum on her special day, Cruz wrote: "Happy birthday mum, have a good day @victoriabeckham." He signed his post off with a heart emoji.

Fans were moved by Cruz's post, and one said: "Best son x mom duo ever," while a second added: "HBD QUEEN VB!!"

"She is still 20," enthused a third fan, while a fourth noted the family resemblance between the pair, labelling them as "twins."

Victoria turned 47 on Saturday

Many other fans used Victoria's moniker from when she was a part of the Spice Girls. "Happy birthday Posh," they wrote.

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks incredible in thigh-slimming ruffle mini dress

MORE: Victoria Beckham just launched the perfect white bridal suit

The former pop singer started her birthday celebrations early, as she and husband David Beckham joined Kim Kardashian for a wild night out in Miami.

The trio were pictured at the opening of Pharrell Williams' new hotel, The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

The star later posted a shot from the night with her posing with Pharrell, David, Kim and DJ David Gutman and model Isabel Grutman.

"I feel so blessed to have met so many incredible people here in Miami!" the star said.

"A big thank you to @pharrell and @davegrutman for hosting last night's @intermiamicf opening season event."

Victoria also got tributes from her other sons

She also posted a more personal picture of her and David together on the beach, while a small oil drum fire burned close to them.

"Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special. I love you so much!!! Kisses @brooklynbeckham, @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx"

Both of Victoria's other sons also paid their tributes. Brooklyn posted a snap of him and his mum presumably on the same beach, writing: "Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much."

And Romeo posted a snap of the pair together in front of an idyllic lakefront, as he said: "Happy birthday mum!!

"I hope you have the most amazing day, I love you so much. You're amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.