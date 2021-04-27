Kim Kardashian and BFF Lala Anthony twin in matching striped bikinis - and fans are losing it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It seems like Kim Kardashian has been living in bikinis lately, and we don’t blame her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her svelte physique again on Wednesday when she shared a post on Instagram that showed her lounging by an infinity pool. Her BFF Lala Anthony was right by Kim's side, twinning with her in matching striped string bikinis.

Kim and Lala stunned in matching bikinis

The duo appeared to be spending time away in luxe digs with a stunning backdrop filled with mountains and plenty of greenery in the background. Kim and Lala also kicked back poolside on a wooden sectional topped with plush cushions.

"Extended holiday" Kim captioned the post. "We needed this," Lala wrote alongside the same photo when she posted it on her own Instagram.

And that is how you vacation.

Over 1.5 million followers liked the post within an hour, with many dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments. "You guys are beautiful", one fan wrote. "Wow!", another added.

Kim shared a photo of herself studying for her bar exam in a bikini

Although Kim didn’t reveal where they were spending their holiday or where they got their matching swimsuits, it was just the latest bikini post in the span of a week from the SKIMS mogul.

Last week, the fashionista set Instagram on fire again when she sat outside in front of a laptop wearing a cream string bikini, paired with a Chanel headscarf and black frames. "Studying in the sun", she captioned the series of photos, which also showed her kicking up her feet in Yeezy slides as she studied for the bar.

Speaking of summer looks, Kim re-launched her SKIMS Summer Mesh collection last week and dropped a new colorway while she was at it - latte swirl.

Kim recently relaunched her SKIMS Summer Mesh Collection

The collection is filled with pieces that have soft and stretchy, sheer mesh layers that contour every curve, and they’re perfect for summer.

SKIMS first launched its Summer Mesh collection last May, and this time it's back in nine styles: the triangle bralette, brief, thong, high neck tank dress, scoop bralette, mock neck bodysuit, short, t-shirt, and mesh hoodie.

It’s available in sizes XXS-4X, and there are five colorways to choose from: the brand’s staple Sienna, Bone, Jasper, Onyx, and the new latte swirl.

