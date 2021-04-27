We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Drop everything – Stacey Solomon's In The Style collection has just launched on site and we are officially swooning over the pieces.

SEE: Stacey Solomon reveals her In The Style collection comes with a very special envelope inside - here's why

If you're looking to refresh your spring wardrobe, you'll love Stacey's new collection. Full of flattering dresses, cute tees and statement pieces that are sure to turn heads, you're guaranteed to look the part this season with the all-inclusive range that is available in sizes 4-28, both petite and tall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon enjoys a family garden party for her ITS launch

The Stacey Solomon X In The Style collection features a variety of stunning printed dresses, flattering jumpsuits, co-ords and pastel loungewear – perfect for garden parties, summer soirées, or even looking glam around the house.

In an exclusive pre-launch interview, Stacey told HELLO! she wanted the collection to look "fresh, botanical and neutral", bringing in bold lemon and eucalyptus prints to brighten up the pieces.

MORE: Stacey Solomon stuns in £16 summer dress – and wow

SHOP: Stacey Solomon's personalised doormat sends fans wild - get yours on Amazon

If you're desperate to get your hands on Stacey's latest fashion launch, here's a look at some of our favourite pieces...

This sophisticated eucalyptus print jumpsuit is a must-have for summer. Complete with flattering wide legs and a tie to sinch in your waist – you'll look stunning day, or night in this beautiful botanical number.

Eucalyptus Tie Front Jumpsuit, £38, In The Style

Stacey often wows in her on-screen outfits – and this blue tiered dress is SO her style.

Floral Split Frill Midi Dress, £42, In The Style

The glamorous mum-of-three told HELLO!, that she's obsessed with using lemons to brighten up a dull room – and we can see why! Be the centre of attention in this stunning citrus number for the spring/summer season and channel Stacey's boho style vibes.

Lemon Print Dress, £30, In The Style

You can shop the full Stacey Solomon X In The Style collection from inthestyle.com now.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.