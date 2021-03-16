Kim Kardashian launches new PASTEL Skims line for spring 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire just keeps getting bigger.

Just days after the loungewear and undergarments brand launched its Terry collection, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that SKIMS’ new Soft Lounge and Sleep collection would be dropping Wednesday.

SKIMS soft lounge robes

And its pastel hues make it perfect for spring.

“COMING MARCH 17: @SKIMS SOFT LOUNGE & SLEEP. Our silkiest lounge and sleep styles are coming back soon in dreamy new pastels,” Kim tweeted Monday. “Drops Wednesday, March 17 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in sizes XXS - 4X. Join the waitlist at SKIMS.COM for early access to shop.”

The styles are designed to take you from day to night and are geared for everyday wear. The collection includes 10 sleek styles - the Sleep Henley Dress, Sleep Brief, Soft Lounge Sleep Set, Soft Lounge Tank, Soft Lounge Robe, Soft Lounge Slip Dress, Sleep Short, Sleep Tank, Sleep Pant, and Soft Lounge Boxer.

SKIMS Lounge Slip Dress

Every single piece is made for fashionistas who love lounging at home in style and heading out in something cozy and cute. It comes in five colorways - onyx, iris mica, camel, heather grey, and black, and we have a particular affinity for the pastel iris mica - a lavender hue.

We’re obsessed with every piece in this collection, but the soft lounge slip dress is one of our faves in it, and fans are going crazy over it too. “What a dream,” one fan commented on SKIMS Instagram account when they posted a photo of two models wearing it in pastel colors. Another added, “OMG I can’t wait”, and someone else chimed in “I’m obsessed.”

SKIMS Sleep Tank and Boxers

We also are loving the soft lounge tank and boxer for kicking back at home, and the sleep henley dress, a bodycon dress designed for chic lounging that you can sleep in too.

Soft Lounge Slip Dress, $78, SKIMS

Soft Lounge Boxer, $36, SKIMS





Soft Lounge Tank, $42, SKIMS

Soft Lounge Robe, $88, SKIMS

Sleep Henley Dress, $58, SKIMS

Just like Kim’s other SKIMS collections, this one is sure to sell out quickly. So, make sure to bookmark these to shop, and don’t wait if there’s a piece that you have your eyes on.

The collection drops on SKIMS.com Wednesday at 9AM PT / 12PM ET.

