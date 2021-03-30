Kim Kardashian restocks SKIMS collection fave with new dreamy spring colors and styles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Following Kim Kardashian’s launch of the silky SKIMs Jacquard collection, the brand had another surprise in store for longtime fans - a new drop of an old fave and it’s perfect for spring.

The Fits Everybody collection is back with new pastel colors, and you can shop it right now. The new hues launched Tuesday, along with four new styles - the Fits Everybody Legging, T-Shirt, Slip Dress, and Long Sleeve T-Shirt.

Three of the colorways are only available this season - marble, talc, and desert.

The Fits Everybody collection includes a total of 12 styles - including the For Everybody bandeau bra, cheeky brief, high-neck bodysuit, scoop neck bra, triangle bralette, square neck bodysuit, thong, and boy short.

The pieces come in sixes XXS - 4X.

According to SKIMS, the For Everybody collection is the loungewear brand's best-selling collection to date and has received over 4,500 five-star reviews. Much of its popularity has to do with its fabric, which can stretch to twice its size.

We love the collection too, especially the four new styles and hues. So, we tracked them down on the SKIMS website. The new colorways haven't hit the UK just yet, but you can shop the other hues in the Fits Everybody collection at Net-a-Porter or Selfridges if you're shopping from there.

Fits Everybody Slip Dress $62, SKIMS

Fits Everybody Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $54, SKIMS

Fits Everybody Legging, $58, SKIMS

Fits Everybody T-Shirt, $48, SKIMS

The latest SKIMS drop comes just a week after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star launched her new SKIMS Jacquard collection - silky loungewear with a glam edge that Kim said was her favorite so far.

The reality TV mogul first announced the collection and celebrated it with a SKIMS dinner party that included Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s BFF La La Anthony, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins, and more.

Kim said the SKIMS For Everybody bralette is her favorite

Kim shared several snaps from the dinner on Instagram that showed them partying the night away in pieces from the collection, with all of them rocking strappy Jacquard loungewear bikini tops, shorts, pants, button-down tops, and more as they threw back shots, downed champagne, and enjoyed the dinner.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS jacquard dinner turned into a SKIMS campaign

The collection includes six stylish pieces that are perfect for kicking back at home - the Jacquard triangle bralette, sleep short, sleep pant, long robe, strappy cami, button-up sleep top, as well as a Jacquard eye mask and robe, all covered in the Jacquard SKIMS logo.

The pieces come in four hues - ochre, jasper, marble, and talc.

