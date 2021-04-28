Ariana Grande’s summer-perfect ring is out of this world - and it’s only $60

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ariana Grande made fans swoon when she popped up on Instagram in the cutest yellow button-down crop-top.

The Positions singer was glowing in a video she uploaded on Instagram on Thursday that showed her rocking a pink lip and flashing a smile as she basked in the sunshine while standing near a dreamy pool.

Ariana was glowing as she snapped a selfie video by the pool

Ariana also wore her hair in her signature high ponytail and topped her locks with black shades.

At one point, the fashionista raised her hand to her face to shield her eyes from the sun, and we noticed she was wearing a few rings too, including a statement bauble ring we couldn’t stop staring at.

It happened to be a Clear Rainbow Lucky Ring by AAPI-owned Bonbonwhims - and although Ariana is known to rock designer looks with astronomical price tags, this accessory is only $60.

The songstress rocked the ring in the brand’s Oval Spaceship design, but there are a variety of style combos to choose from. Bonbonwhims dubs the rings as “custom finger charms for grown-ups”, and each one is packed with ‘90s nostalgia and is customized with hand-painted resin.

We loved the ring and tracked it down on Bonbonwhims.

Clear Rainbow Lucky Ring - Oval Spaceship, $60, Bonbonwhims

You can choose any initial you want to top the clear ring, or you can select one in the brand’s oval spaceship (like Ariana), emerald gem, large flower, flower gem, triple gem mix, or heart gem varieties in several colorways.

The 7 Rings singer’s fans and celebrity friends were quick to chime in when she posted the dreamy video. “She’s so pretty”, Demi Lovato wrote, while renowned poet Amanda Gorman chimed in, “When your beauty is too blinding for the phone”.

Agreed. Ariana looked absolutely radiant. Excuse us while we also track down the secret to her incredible glow.

