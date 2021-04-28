Brie Larson channels Bridgerton in corset top - and leaves fans asking the same thing 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Brie Larson revealed that just like the rest of us she has a slight obsession with Bridgerton, and her corseted look inspired by the Netflix show will leave you swooning.

The Captain Marvel star stunned in a photo she uploaded on Instagram that showed her standing near a doorway wearing a white Sororite Vintage corset lined with floral embroidery at the top.

Brie stunned in a Sororite Vintage top and Ganni x Levis jeans

She paired the dreamy top with high-waist, paper bag-accentuated Ganni x Levi’s denim jeans covered in floral-foliage print.

“The modern Bridgerton”, she captioned the snap Monday. Brie also wore her blonde hair in soft beachy waves that went seamlessly with the casual-chic ensemble.

Fans were quick to praise the look in her comments, with one writing, “Literally stunning”. Another chimed in, “Love this outfit”. Meanwhile, others asked if this was a hint that Brie would be joining the cast.

So far, it looks like Brie was just channeling the show’s vibe - but we loved the look too. The Sororite Vintage shop is closed until April 30th for maintenance, so fashionistas will have to wait until then to get the exact look.

In the meantime, we tracked down a similar corset on Pretty Little Thing and Brie’s Ganni x Levi’s jeans on Farfetch.

Pretty Little Thing corset top, $31, Pretty Little Thing

Ganni x Levi’s denim jeans, $340, Farfetch

Brie’s straight-leg floral jeans are from Ganni and Levi’s new collab. They’re figure-flattering and come complete with Levi’s classic five pockets and a bleached effect.

The jeans also have a climate compensated label, which proves the brand covered the cost to make the carbon footprint of the jeans carbon-neutral - making them the perfect closet addition for spring and a great buy before Earth month ends too.

