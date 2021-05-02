We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another iconic outfit for the gorgeous Amanda Holden. The Heart Radio presenter stunned fans on Saturday night, donning a glamourous figure-hugging dress from luxury designer brand Alex Perry for BBC's latest talent show, I Can See Your Voice.

Looking incredible as ever, the style icon paired the vibrant sequined number with a pair of strappy nude heels to elongate her legs. Posing on a staircase for her Instagram stories, the star wowed her 1.7 million followers as she showcased her look.

Keeping her hair and makeup understated, the 50-year-old sported chic loose curls and glowing golden makeup look to compliment the statement cocktail dress.

It pays to be a golden girl like Amanda – the dazzling frock comes with a hefty £1,950 price tag. The fitted design has flattering V cut neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and elegant midi-length. It's super skimming thanks to its fitted waist, giving the blonde beauty a totally streamlined silhouette.

The star sizzled in her sequin dress

Fans were quick to react to the BGT judge's flawless look, rushing to the comments to compliment the star. "THAT DRESS! GOLDEN HOLDEN IS IN THE HOUSE", said one fan, whilst another wrote: "You looked absolutely incredible tonight Amanda, I'm obsessed with this dress."

Many fans even coined the glamourous mum-of-two "Golden Holden". I mean, we're totally obsessed with the look.

Alex Perry Addilyn dress, £1950, Farfetch

If you want to recreate Amanda's dazzling Saturday night look, we've found the ultimate dupe so you can turn heads at your next evening soiree, without the hefty price tag.

Gold Sequin Cami Dress, £28, ASOS

Whether you're staying in or heading out, this stunning golden number is your go-to dress for that iconic glitterball style.

Clear Strap Heels, £25, PrettyLittleThing

Pair your look with some barely-there heels for a look that keeps you feeling glam from day, to night.

