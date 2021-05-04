We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wow! We all know Amanda Holden never fails to disappoint with her daily outfits and on Tuesday the ITV favourite had Instagram fans likening her to a Bond Girl with her new look.

The 50-year-old wrapped up warm with a black roll-neck jumper, as well as black, form-fitting trousers and added a tan, sleeveless duster jacket over the top. We loved how she accessorised the look - she added bouji gold earrings and a gold chain belt. Stunning!

Styled as always by Karl Willet, the star showcased her latest look on Instagram, sashing through the Heart Radio offices with co-star Ashley Roberts, who rocked jeans and a mint blazer.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in bold blue jumpsuit

On Saturday, the singer stunned fans yet again by donning a glamorous figure-hugging dress from luxury designer brand Alex Perry for BBC's latest talent show, I Can See Your Voice.

The mother-of-two paired the vibrant sequined number with a pair of strappy nude heels and fans adored the ultra-chic ensemble. The frock had a huge £1,950 price tag and was cut with a V neckline and delicate spaghetti straps.

Amanda looked stunning in this classic outfit

Have you ever seen Amanda looking anything less than perfectly well put together? We think not. The actress prides herself on looking her best at all times, previously telling HELLO!: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.

Amanda dazzled in her Alex Perry dress at the weekend

She added: "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

