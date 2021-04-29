Amanda Holden soaks up the sun in chic polka-dot look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has wowed us in her latest look, as usual! The star looked incredible on Thursday as she rocked chic green separates to host her Heart Radio breakfast show.

Soaking up the sun on a balcony of the Global building, Amanda shared a gorgeous snap of her latest look, which included a satin top - which is in fact a bodysuit - from Silk Fred and a pair of tailored Reiss trousers.

Fans were quick to react with their compliments for the presenter, who teamed her look with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, flawless makeup and one of her beloved Aspinal of London handbags.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda and daughter Holly taste M&S food in hilarious video

Amanda's chic Reiss trousers feature an unusual buckle at the ankle, and look equally as gorgeous dressed down with trainers! They are currently in the brand's sale, too, reduced from £150 down to £75.

Meanwhile, her silky satin top costs £93 from Silk Fred.



She looked gorgeous in her green outfit

The star also posed in her rainbow loungewear for an exciting reason on Thursday morning, revealing that she'd made some exciting updates to her QVC Bundleberry collection.

Green trousers, £75, Reiss

She wrote: "Always look for the rainbows when there is rain... I had to add a little rainbow magic to my new #Bundleberry pieces! I'm back on @qvcuk today at 12pm, see you there!"

Amanda revealed she has added to her Bundleberry collection

You can shop some similar colourful loungewear at the likes of Boden and Boohoo, if you want to steal Amanda's style.

Rainbow loungewear set, £13.50, Boohoo

Of course, she's been wowing us all week with her outfits! On Wednesday, it was a figure-skimming red dress from Karen Millen, and on Tuesday, she looked beautiful in a pretty shirt dress from Suzannah.

For Monday's look, Amanda rocked a gorgeous jumpsuit from L.K.Bennett, which had definite royal vibes with its Alessandra Rich-style collar and jewelled buttons. We approve!

