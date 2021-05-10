Louise Redknapp's flattering blouse has the most beautiful print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp stunned fans on Friday as she appeared on the popular ITV show Lorraine, wearing a bold floral blouse from See by Chloe.

The star paired the blouse with some blue, vintage wash jeans and a pair of black mules, and we are obsessed with her sophisticated summer ensemble!

Posting the look to her Instagram, Louise wrote: "Had so much fun talking all things fashion with @lorrainekellysmith on @lorraine today…Thanks for having me xxx Top is @seebychloe".

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Love your top, you were amazing this morning, hope to see you do more fashion slots xx", while another added: "You looked so fabulous!"

The former singer wore her hair in a pretty plait for the occasion, and sported a minimal makeup look, showing off her natural beauty.

She accessorised the look with a pair of simple silver hoops, making sure to not draw attention away from the outfit.

The pleated blouse features a colourful red and blue floral print, with a high neck, three-quarter length sleeves and elasticated cuffs.

If you are wanting to recreate Louise's look then you are in luck, as the top is still available to purchase online!

See by Chloe blouse, £292, Farfetch

We think it’s the perfect blouse for summer, simply pair with some white jeans and nude heels for a stylish look that can be taken from day to night.

It wasn’t just Louise's top that fans couldn’t get enough of, they were also all in awe of her shoes!

The black mules looked as if they were from popular designer Bottega Veneta, as they featured their signature padded, quilted-leather design and exaggerated square toe.

Braided mules, £19.99, H&M

If you don’t manage to get your hands on the designer number, H&M have an amazing alternative that we will be wearing all summer long.

These black braided mules look so similar to Louise's, and are a steal at only £19.99.

We recommend snapping them up before they sell out!

