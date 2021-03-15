We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp made a rare televised appearance on Monday when she joined Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones to chat about her new autobiography, You've Got This: And Other Things I Wish I Had Known. The 46-year-old star opened up about her personal life, including ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, but it was her chic blouse that really got fans talking online.

The former Eternal star was inundated with fan requests to know where her gingham blouse was from. The high-necked number was the perfect understated choice for the occasion, with flattering balloon sleeves giving the look a stylish twist.

Ever the queen of tomboy chic, Louise dressed her top down with a pair of Frame jeans and wore her long, brunette hair down in loose waves.

She pulled the look together with a smokey eye, a nude lip and accessorised with stacked gold bracelets.

Following her TV appearance, Louise spilled the beans about where she'd got her blouse from. Sharing a behind-the-scenes Instagram picture, she wrote: "Nice to start Monday out working lots of you asking where my shirt is from its @motherdenim @frame."

Her fans were loving the look, enthusing how relatable her style always is. One commented: "I love how you dress casually most of the time, rather than being someone constantly dolled up to the nines".

Louise looked gorgeous in gingham

Celebrity pal Martine McCutcheon also declared: "Ooo you look lovely! And the hair looks lush too!".

Louise's Mother of Pearl 'Quinn' blouse is sadly no longer available, but this near-identical style for £241.49 comes with added pearl button detailing – how cute. We've also tracked down a bargain dupe at Gap for a fraction of the price.

Ruched Sleeve Top, £31.96, Gap

During her chat, Louise revealed she is happy being single and is busy raising her sons Charles, 16, and Beau, 12, who she shares with ex Jamie.

The star, who split from the Sky Sports football pundit in 2017, explained: "I really want to concentrate on what I do and the kids for a while. It's been really nice to have a bit of time, if Mr. Right turns up, I'm not going to bat him away but it's not at the forefront of my mind."

