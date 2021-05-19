Ladies, listen up. Emma Willis has just launched the dreamiest summer collection with British retailer Next, and you are going to want it all!

The Circle presenter has teamed up with the brand to produce a stunning selection of dresses, jumpsuits, tops and swimwear, so that you can be staycation ready when the warm weather hits.

Speaking about her new range, Emma said: "‘We can’t go anywhere this summer so we need to have fun with clothing!", and we couldn’t agree more.

The star looks incredible in the collection, and showed off her fabulous figure whilst shooting the beautiful bikinis and swimming costumes. We are obsessed with this orange two piece, that features a unique cut-out design.

Emma showed off her amazing abs during the shoot

The collaboration features an array of colours, such as this stunning lilac shirt dress. It features a flattering square belt to cinch you in at the waist, and is perfect for wearing to work, ensuring you are looking stylish whilst keeping cool. At only £55, it is a summer steal.

This lilac dress is bound to be a huge hit

Another favourite of ours are these light grey shorts. We are obsessed with floaty shorts this spring, as they are super easy to style. Just throw on a simple white shirt, a denim jacket and some white trainers and you are good to go! This pair features pretty button detailing with a ruched waistline, and the best bit is that they even come with pockets.

We love these versatile shorts for spring

Eveningwear plays a key role in the collaboration, and with lockdown restrictions easing now is the perfect time to step up your dinner and drinks attire. This neutral, silky blouse caught our eye straight away. Dress it up with a pair of skinny jeans and nude heels or take it one step further and pair with a white mini skirt. Trust us, everyone will be asking where your top is from.

This silky shirt is perfect for dressing up in the evenings

Emma has lots to be celebrating at the moment, as alongside her exciting fashion line she has also just landed a new role with ITV, co-hosting the brand new series Cooking With The Stars.

The upcoming series, in association with Marks & Spencer, will see eight celebrities each paired with a professional chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant-level chefs.

The eight stars who will be putting on their aprons and heading to the kitchen are actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly's head judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy, performer and presenter Denise Van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, comedian Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

