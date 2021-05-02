Emma Willis stuns fans with dramatic hair makeover The Circle star looks so glam

Emma Willis shared a new look with her social media followers on Sunday – and they were quick to compliment her!

The host of The Circle took to Instagram, where she posted before-and-after snaps of her stylish hairdo.

They showed that the presenter had not only had her hair trimmed into a sleek bob shape but dyed a rich, deep shade of brown.

The mum-of-three was clearly pleased with her hair makeover, writing a gushing tribute to her stylist in the caption.

Emma wrote: "What a difference a colour makes! Haven’t been this dark for 3 years… @louisbyrneiciaiw you’ve breathed life into my barnet yet again. Love you [heart emoji]."

WATCH: Emma Willis stars in very rare family video with her children

The star's fans were just as impressed with the gorgeous 'do and rushed to the comment section to share their approval.

Presenter June Sarpong wrote: "Stunning," adding four fire emojis.

Emma showed off her fabulous new look on Instagram

Others added: "Looks fab Emma," "Love this colour on you! Makes your eyes pop," and: "Very lovely."

Another follower, meanwhile, supportively commented: "You look beautiful whatever colour hair," and we have to agree.

Over the years, Emma has sported a range of styles, from short blonde hair to wavy hazel locks and her signature darker look, and she's always looked naturally stylish.

The down-to-earth TV regular not only shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of her beauty routine but of her family life, too.

The star shared a lovely photo of her family last week

Last week, she posted a sweet photo of her husband Matt Willis, who she married back in 2008, and their three children.

The picture showed the family cycling into the distance, with the couple's two oldest kids, Isabelle, 11, and Ace, 9, riding on the own bikes while four-year-old Trixie caught a lift with her dad, sitting on a child seat attached to his bike.

The doting mum captioned the picture: "Today was a good day. I really hope yours was too. Sending love, stay safe..."

