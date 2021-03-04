We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's an exciting week for Emma Willis who has launched her new collection with Next – and we wouldn't mind adding it all to our spring-summer wardrobe.

The Voice UK presenter, 44, looked stunning as she modelled everything from floaty dresses to chic trousers. But we predict her swimwear will be particularly popular following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus roadmap, which could allow holidays to go ahead this summer.

Showing off her toned abs, Emma rocked an elegant bikini top that featured a flattering bandeau shape and removable straps – perfect for preventing tan lines in the sunshine.

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis unveil major home change

Both parts of the black version are currently available to buy for a total of £40, but her bikini bottoms are already selling out. Fear not though, as a pretty white and black version will also be online in April.

Black bikini, top £26, bottoms £14, Next

Other stunning swimwear options in her new collection includes a black strapless one-piece and a one-shouldered monochrome swimsuit – neither of which appear to be online just yet, but stay tuned for when they drop next month!

Emma Willis modelled her stunning new swimwear collection

Inspired? Stock up more items for your next holiday with her floaty mini dress, which comes in summer yellow or red check colourways, and her gingham crop top and matching skirt which could be paired with sandals on the beach or trainers for a stroll around the town.

Orange check mini dress, £55, Next

Emma has previously launched a celeb-approved activewear range and cosy autumn and winter collections in the past, but her spring clothing line in 2020 sent fans into a frenzy, and we predict the same will happen this year.

The Voice presenter looks beautiful in this gingham co-ord

At the time, the presenter's fans left their glowing reviews on Instagram. "Been waiting for your new range to come out, clothes fit me perfect, loving the new line," one wrote, while another added: "I love your new collection, I literally want to buy everything!"

