Emma Willis looked stunning as she hosted The Voice UK's semi-finals on Saturday night. The presenter opted for a black satin gown and matching strappy heels – a look put together by stylist Leah Binnall.

Posing for a photo backstage, Emma wrote: "When I say Semi, you say.... Finals!! This is The Vooooice. Dress brought to you by @davidkomalondon."

Emma's choice of gown perfectly showcased her toned figure, with a thigh-high split trimmed with feathers matching the feathered sleeves. The crystal-embellishments and open back added to the glamorous design, which is still available to buy online for £1,830.

Hairstylist Louis Byrne perfectly styled Emma's hair into loose waves, while her makeup artist Amanda Bowen kept her beauty look chic with sparkly eyes and flawless skin using products from Suqqu, Pat McGrath and Urban Decay.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were delighted with her outfit, and took to the comments to shower her with compliments. Pixie Lott among the first to write: "Beautiful and amazing dress Emma!!" while Strictly's Oti Mabuse added: "Get it mama" followed by fire emojis.

This comes just days after Emma launched her new clothing collection with Next, which is packed full of beautiful summery clothes. The 44-year-old – who shares three children with husband Matt Willis – modelled everything from floaty mini dresses to monochrome bikinis.

Promoting the new styles, she shared a selection of snaps on Instagram with the caption: "Summer, we feel you!! All new @nextofficial to bring you into summer with a lil' spring in yer step #emmawillisnextcollection #ad."

It appeared as though Emma's new collection is set to be a hit with fans, just like all of her previous ones. "I only wish I could look as beautiful as you in these gorgeous clothes," commented one fan, and a second remarked: "Oh wow Emma you look effortless and stunning always, love all these looks on you, so fresh and light and summery."

