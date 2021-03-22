We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma Willis made a style statement on The Voice UK final on Saturday night in a show-stopping silk dress.

The TV presenter, 45, stepped out in a red frock from Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo, which offset her fiery red hair, styled into glamorous waves.

As well as a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps leading to an open back, Emma's gown also featured a leg split and a silk-satin material that perfectly skimmed over her toned figure.

She opted for the bold red colour, but it comes in at least another five colourways including copper, sage green and navy – while the ivory and white options are described as "an elegant choice for special events or low-key brides."

Styled by Leah Binnall, Emma finished off her look with heels from Aquazzura, a brand loved by Meghan Markle, and gold drop earrings from David M Robinson – who also designs bridal jewellery.

"After all is red and done... @thevoiceuk final," Emma captioned photos on Instagram. Delighted with her look, fans took to the comments section to compliment Emma – and all were in agreement about how stunning she looked.

The TV presenter's silk dress comes in a white bridal design

"Very Jessica Rabbit! I love it!" wrote one, while another added: "Love the dress. So glad you left your hair down. Au Natural." A third penned: "You look absolutely incredible, the dress is just beautiful."

For the semi-final last week, Emma looked equally as gorgeous in a black satin gown and matching strappy heels.

Her glamorous gown from David Koma featured a thigh-high split trimmed with feathers, open back and crystal embellishments.

Michael Lo Sordo silk dress, £995, Net-A-Porter

No doubt The Circle presenter also knows how to keep it casual when she's spending time at home with her husband, Busted band member Matt Willis, and their three children, Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four.

And she's passed on her passion for fashion to her son Ace. Speaking with The Sun, Emma insisted that it is important to let children "explore" with their style.

Emma wore her hair in glamorous waves

"I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she explained. "You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes."

She added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

