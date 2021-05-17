Emma Willis celebrates amazing news - and we cannot wait A great new series for cooking fans!

Emma Willis has lots to be happy about! The TV star has landed a new role with ITV, co-hosting brand new series Cooking With The Stars alongside Tom Allen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 45-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her first day at work on the new show.

"Rehearsals, first day with @tomindeed," she wrote ahead of the launch this summer.

The upcoming series, in association with Marks & Spencer, will see eight celebrities each paired with a professional chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant-level chefs.

The eight stars who will be putting on their aprons and heading to the kitchen are actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly's head judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy, performer and presenter Denise Van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, comedian Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Emma shared this behind-the-scenes snap over the weekend

Across a series of exciting cooking battles, the celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the remaining professionals.

The bottom two will then have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor. The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs.

The new series is set to launch on ITV this summer

Unaware of whose food they are tasting, the greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become the worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition.

The professional chefs who are taking on the challenge are British chef Rosemary Shrager, food writer and restaurant owner Nisha Katona, culinary expert and regular chef on This Morning Joseph Denison Carey, Michelin starred chef and author Mark Sargeant, chef director Jack Stein, Korean food expert and TV chef Judy Joo, renowned chef Tristan Welch and Italian chef and restaurateur Francesco Mazzei.

