The Talk's Amanda Kloots looks unreal in skintight sportswear The TV star marked an exciting milestone

Amanda Kloots marked a huge milestone on Wednesday – and she looked absolutely incredible in the process.

The Talk star celebrated teaching her first in-person fitness class at Equinox gym in Hollywood, bringing her AK! Rope workout to the studio.

Rocking a white pair of leggings and a matching crop top, Amanda looked so toned as she demonstrated a variety of moves to the fitness enthusiasts in the room.

Sharing a number of clips on Instagram, Amanda took great pride in her routine, working her way around the room to make sure her students were performing the moves correctly.

Captioning the videos, Amanda wrote: "I taught my first LIVE in-person class last night @equinox Hollywood!!! It was so fun to be back in the studio with people in the room, I’ve missed that energy!

"This week AK! Rope debuted @equinox locations in NYC AND CALIFORNIA! All of the instructors are doing an amazing job teaching my class! I am so proud! @equinox has done an incredible job with making this dream come true, thank you guys!"

She added: "I’m coming home to NYC this weekend to teach at Hudson Yards! I hope to see you there!"

Amanda looked great in her matching sportswear

Amanda's fans were full of praise for the mom-of-one, with one commenting: "So cute!!! Loving the outfit!"

A second said: "Crushed it. Warrior!" A third wrote: "You are AMAZING!! Inspiring me always," and a fourth added: "I started to sweat just watching this!"

Amanda is a fitness force and has been sharing her workouts on social media during the pandemic.

Speaking to Equinox about her jump rope class, she said: "What I love about AK! Rope and my whole fitness philosophy is that you can use one piece of equipment and you can get a full-body workout. And you can take that piece of equipment with you wherever you go."

