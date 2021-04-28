We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots often wows viewers in her brightly-coloured ensembles – but on Tuesday's show she opted for a very different look, and we approve!

The Talk star looked like a vamp in her gothic-inspired black lace dress by Alice + Olivia, which she teamed with a beautiful pair of black, croc-print heels by Annie Bing to elongate her toned legs.

READ: Amanda Kloots looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amanda showed off her dramatically different ensemble, which features a mix of lace and solid panels, long sleeves, button cuffs and a banded waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit

For a slightly more romantic feel, Amanda had her hair styled in a beautiful crown braid and added a pop of classic red lipstick.

Her all-black attire is a big change from how she kicked off the week, opting for a flirty, bright red dress and gold strappy heels.

MORE: Amanda Kloots looks ravishing in figure-hugging red dress

MORE: Amanda Kloots reveals the secret to her flawless skin – and it's so simple

Amanda looked gorgeous in her black, lace dress

Amanda's dress featured a deep V neckline, short ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt, with the colour popping beautifully against her skin tone.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a delicate gold chain, a couple of bracelets and some dainty rings. Her skin was glowing thanks to her pop of blush and pink lips and her hair was styled half-up with the rest falling in long, loose waves.

Alice + Olivia Tiered Lace Dress, $550, Saks Fifth Avenue

The TV star appeared to be wearing her new platinum blonde hair extensions, which she displayed on social media earlier this month.

MORE: Amanda Kloots swears by this breathable face mask for workouts

Amanda is typically seen in brightly coloured clothes

"When you have the hair dream team you’ve got to do an appreciation post!" she captioned a selfie of her hair cascading over her shoulders, before adding: "@chaviv_hair extensions @madebychanvan style @colorbymattrez color."

Her fans heaped praise on her lighter and longer look and wrote: "Wowww this a good look for you!" and, "fairytale hair," while some even compared her to a Barbie doll.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.