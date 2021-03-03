We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots was very happy with her look on Tuesday's The Talk – and we can certainly see why!

The TV star looked like a retro goddess, rocking a gorgeous white, polka dot two-piece from Australian brand Acler.

Amanda turned heads in the 'Palmera' cropped top and matching skirt. The silky top features flounce sleeves, a high neckline and soft twist detailing at the hem.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

Her full-length skirt features gathering detail at the waist and an asymmetrical hemline.

Amanda teamed her look with a pair of red, pointed, court shoes from Target, and wore her hair in soft curls.

Sharing a peek at her look on her Instagram Stories, Amanda wrote: "Wait till you see this fun retro look today," – before giving fans a full view of her ensemble.

Amanda loved her retro outfit on Tuesday's show

She also paid tribute to her glam squad in another video, saying: "You guys, seriously playing dress-up every day is so fun! So today's look is very retro, we've got amazing hair and makeup by Nicole and Troy and a fun show, so tune in!"

Luckily, Amanda's outfit is currently in the sale, with the skirt reduced to $229 from $380, while the matching top is now $169 from $280. However, you need to be quick because both are selling fast!

Acler Polka Dot Top, $169, and Skirt, $229, Intermix

Amanda's winning look comes after she shared her perfect outfit for summer, admitting she couldn't wait to wear her new shorts and cropped top combo by Brazilian brand PatBO.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Amanda displayed her endless legs in a pair of high-waisted, spotted, ruffled hem shorts, which she teamed with the matching wrap-style cropped top that features a fringed V-neckline and voluminous puffed sleeves.

Captioning the snap, the TV star wrote: "Can it please be summer already so I can wear this outfit every day! Thank you @patbo for sending me this!"

