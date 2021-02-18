The Talk's Amanda Kloots looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react The 38-year-old looked incredible in the snapshot

Amanda Kloots got fans of The Talk really talking this week – and it was all thanks to her outfit!

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a snapshot ahead of hosting the hit CBS show, and she looked incredible in a long-sleeved Alice and Olive paisley print dress. But it was her thigh-high boots that really caused a stir.

"These boots are made for TALKIN!" she quipped in the caption, referring to her statement Stuart Weitzman suede footwear.

Fans rushed to compliment the mum-of-one on her look, and her feed was quickly filled with flame emojis and love heart eyes.

"Damn girl!" one follower remarked, with a second adding: "Just GORGEOUS!" A third noted: "@stuartweitzman makes the best over the knee suede boots!! You look amazing!"

Amanda showcased her amazing thigh-high boots on Instagram

Amanda landed her role as co-host on The Talk at the end of last year, just a few months after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero.

In a recent interview with Travel and Leisure, Amanda spoke about balancing her workload with her fitness classes and also taking care of the couple's young son, Elvis.

"It is a daily struggle I will say," the star admitted. "I really try to just make sure that I stick to a schedule as much as possible so I can fit everything in.

Amanda and her late husband Nick with their son Elvis

"After I put Elvis to bed, those are kind of my hours to check my emails and get some work done before I go to bed, which lately has been 9 p.m.! I can't keep my eyes open!"

Amanda and Broadway star Nick tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their son in 2019.

In March the following year, Nick was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Tragically on 5 July 2020, after 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA at the age of 41.

