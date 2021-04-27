The Talk's Amanda Kloots displays endless legs in flirty red dress The TV star looked gorgeous

Amanda Kloots kicked off the start of the week with a bang – rocking another dreamy dress on Monday's The Talk.

The mum-of-one looked gorgeous in a flirty red dress as she showcased her toned legs in a pair of gold strappy sandals.

READ: Amanda Kloots looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Amanda was sat in a chair on the set of the CBS show, flashing her pearly whites and flawless skin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit

Amanda's dress featured a deep V neckline, short ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt, with the colour popping beautifully against her skin tone.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a delicate gold chain, a couple of bracelets and some dainty rings.

Her skin was glowing thanks to her pop of blush and pink lips and her hair was styled half-up with the rest falling in long, loose waves.

MORE: Amanda Kloots looks ravishing in figure-hugging red dress

MORE: Amanda Kloots reveals the secret to her flawless skin – and it's so simple

Amanda looked gorgeous in her flirty red frock

The TV star appeared to be wearing her new platinum blonde hair extensions, which she displayed on social media earlier this month.

"When you have the hair dream team you’ve got to do an appreciation post!" she captioned a selfie of her hair cascading over her shoulders, before adding: "@chaviv_hair extensions @madebychanvan style @colorbymattrez color."

Her fans heaped her lighter and longer look with praise and wrote: "Wowww this a good look for you!" and, "fairytale hair," while some even compared her to a Barbie doll.

Amanda revealed her new hair extensions last month

Amanda returned to The Talk earlier this month after a four-week hiatus which saw Sharon Osbourne quit following an on-air debate with her co-stars.

In a statement, the network said that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

The programme was supposed to be on a break for just a couple of days, but extended its hiatus to a whole month.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.