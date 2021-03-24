We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots may be enjoying some free time now that The Talk is on hiatus – but she's still wowing us with her off-duty style.

The TV star looked spring-ready on Tuesday when she shared some gorgeous looks on her Instagram Stories.

Modelling a selection of her favourite pieces from Evereve, the mum-of-one displayed her endless legs in a pair of denim shorts and a cosy ombre cardigan.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit

"This is the outfit that I wore in the catalogue. I just love this cardigan, it just reminds me of sunshine – I love it," Amanda said as she posed in front of a mirror.

"And these adorable Parker shorts, they're the longer short. And then these cute Birkenstocks – I love a Birkenstock – and they're rose gold with this cool splatter paint and they go with everything," she added.

Amanda's "high-rise cut-offs are easy to pair with everything from graphic tees to a lightweight sweater," according to the product description. "With a super flattering fit and new longer length, these are guaranteed to become your new summer staple."

Amanda looked gorgeous in her off-duty style

We imagine Amanda will be rotating her summer looks between her stunning new combo and a dress she recently dubbed "the best ever".

Last month, the mum-of-one was beside herself after discovering 'The Ballet Dress' from online retailer The Great. It features a beautiful white and navy antique floral pattern, relaxed empire waist, feminine scoop neck and voluminous, bracelet-length sleeves – it even has pockets!

Gushing over her find, Amanda explained: "Ok you guys, so Anna [Kloots] and I have this saying when we find the most perfect dress, we call it a 'dum' dress, meaning the best thing ever.

Amanda's dress is selling fast

"So I'm going to tell you that this dress that I have on today is the best 'dum' dress I think I've ever owned and it's from a company called This is the Great.

"It's so casual but also fun and cute and comfy – you could even wear it if you were pregnant. I'm telling you this is the best 'dum' dress of all time and I hope you check it out."

Going off Amanda's glowing review, it's not surprising that the $315 frock is now out of stock. But there is a red version available, reduced to $225 from $450 in the sale. You had better be quick though because we predict another sell-out!

