Amanda Holden's enormous pink ball gown will blow your mind

Amanda Holden, you never cease to amaze us! Getting up bright and early on Monday morning, the 50-year-old didn't wear one of her usual high street dresses for her presenting gig on Heart Radio - oh no.

Instead, she sported a huge ball gown by Dubai-based designer Atelier Zuhra. The dress featured a studded gold neckline and a billowing, super frothy, pink-tiered skirt. We think you will agree; it looks like it should be in a Disney film. Wow!

The reason the TV star rocked this stunning number is because she was celebrating the fact cinemas and theatres are now open since lockdown. Alongside co-star Ashely Roberts, Amanda posed in front of a sea of photographers outside the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square. How stunning do they both look?

Amanda's dress is a bespoke creation - but supreme brand Needle & Thread have a beautiful tiered dress and a stunning skirt that has a similar bombastic vibe if you have a formal event you need to dress up for.

Check out Amanda's new frock!

The Britain's Got Talent judge has become much braver recently with her fashion choices - particularly for her TV appearances.

Caroline Gingham Tulle Gown in Coral, £335, Needle & Thread

Her stylist Karl Willett - who also dresses Kylie Minougue - told HELLO! her style has transformed over the years. "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

Florence Ruffle Ankle Skirt, £295, Needle & Thread

The stylist also told us his best behind-the-scenes clothing hack he uses on Amanda - and it links up with Mrs Hinch. Yes, really! He said: "Zoflora!! It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment! Mix one cap of Zoflora with onecap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray." Hinchers, take note...

