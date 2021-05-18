We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Fresh from taking over Leicester Square in a ballgown on Monday, Amanda Holden was back to her high street loving self on Tuesday morning, rocking a stunning frock from Karen Millen, gold dainty jewellery and snakeskin high heels. Lush!

READ: Take a peek at Amanda Holden's incredible designer bag collection: from Dior to Gucci

The elegant frock she choose had a flowing A-line skirt and was super skimming, with a belted waist. A number like this totally streamlines the silhouette and comes complete with a high neckline and is sleeveless, so ideal for the warmer months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden does a workout with the Heart Radio breakfast team

Priced at £83.40, it's available in four colours including navy blue. But be quick if you want to update your wardrobe with it - it's selling out fast!

MORE: 13 epic celebrity home bars: Amanda Holden, Elizabeth Hurley and more

At the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent star wowed fans in another incredible outfit for her appearance on BBC's I Can See Your Voice. Her stunning dress was by Temperley London - a royal favourite – and it sent fans wild.

Amanda looked incredible in her body-con dress

The crystal-embellished midi dress she sported featured a high neckline, dramatic long sleeves and a flared skirt.

Knit Belted Midi Dress, £83.40, Karen Millen

The £5,995 gown came complete with a matching black slip underneath, but Amanda discarded it, instead replacing it with a black bra and high-waisted underwear. Brave and beautiful! We love it.

Amanda exudes confidence when it comes to fashion - we salute her. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2019, she remarked: "I dress to feel confident. I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing."

READ: Amanda Holden shows off magical feature inside private home

She added: 'Times have changed and I don’t feel anyone should feel pressure to dress for your age. It’s all about body positivity and feeling good."

Fashion is really important to the mother-of-two. "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.