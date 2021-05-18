﻿
amanda-holden-blue-top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's chic bodycon dress is selling like hot cakes

The Heart Radio host is as glam as ever…

Laura Sutcliffe

Fresh from taking over Leicester Square in a ballgown on Monday, Amanda Holden was back to her high street loving self on Tuesday morning, rocking a stunning frock from Karen Millen, gold dainty jewellery and snakeskin high heels. Lush!

READ: Take a peek at Amanda Holden's incredible designer bag collection: from Dior to Gucci

The elegant frock she choose had a flowing A-line skirt and was super skimming, with a belted waist. A  number like this totally streamlines the silhouette and comes complete with a high neckline and is sleeveless, so ideal for the warmer months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden does a workout with the Heart Radio breakfast team

Priced at £83.40, it's available in four colours including navy blue. But be quick if you want to update your wardrobe with it - it's selling out fast!

MORE: 13 epic celebrity home bars: Amanda Holden, Elizabeth Hurley and more

At the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent star wowed fans in another incredible outfit for her appearance on BBC's I Can See Your Voice. Her stunning dress was by Temperley London - a royal favourite – and it sent fans wild.

amanda-holden-instagram

Amanda looked incredible in her body-con dress

The crystal-embellished midi dress she sported featured a high neckline, dramatic long sleeves and a flared skirt.

karen-millen-body-con-dress

Knit Belted Midi Dress, £83.40, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW

The £5,995 gown came complete with a matching black slip underneath, but Amanda discarded it, instead replacing it with a black bra and high-waisted underwear. Brave and beautiful! We love it.

Amanda exudes confidence when it comes to fashion - we salute her. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2019, she remarked: "I dress to feel confident. I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing."

READ: Amanda Holden shows off magical feature inside private home

She added: 'Times have changed and I don’t feel anyone should feel pressure to dress for your age. It’s all about body positivity and feeling good."

Fashion is really important to the mother-of-two. "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.