amanda-holden-dress

Amanda Holden looks angelic in the white knitted dress of dreams

The Heart Radio host is looking so glam right now..

Laura Sutcliffe

Amanda Holden delighted fans on Wednesday morning as she shared her latest Heart Radio look with her Instagram followers.

The 50-year-old wore a stunning white dress by online brand Pretty Lavish. The 'Soreya' dress featured an off the shoulder neckline known as the Bardot. The timeless dress is super soft, giving Amanda a figure-hugging silhouette. She added white ankle boots and carried her mini Bottega Veneta bag. Stunning!

WATCH: Amanda Holden's 7 best bikinis and swimsuits

The dress costs £62 but has sadly sold out in the white tone Amanda has. But don't worry; it also comes in beige with every size in stock online. Result!

We are obsessed with the bardot neckline - it reminds of the Duchess of Sussex.

amanda-holden-white-dress

Amanda looked stunning in her white Bardot dress

Prince Harry's wife has worn this cut plenty of times - memorably at the Trooping the Colour in 2018 . Her stunning baby pink Carolina Herrera dress - which she teamed with a circular disc Philip Treacy hat - certainly turned heads and put the neckline firmly on the map.

white-knitted-dress-pretty-lavish

The Soreya Bardot Knit Dress, £62, Pretty Lavish

SHOP NOW

 And of course, who could forget the former Suits star's iconic wedding dress? Her breathtaking Givenchy gown - designed by ClareWaight Keller - featured a Bateau neckline which is slightly different from the Bardot - it comes up a little higher. So Amanda - you're in the best company!

Mother-of-two Amanda is actually a big fan of Meghan - she even named a dress after the royal when she launched her dress collection with Fenn Wright Manson in 2020.

amanda-holden-blue-dress

Meghan Dress, £99, Fenn Wright Manson

SHOP NOW

The 'Meghan dress' is designed in a vibrant blue shade and has a figure-hugging silhouette. "I love the cut of this dress – it’s a style of dress that my wardrobe has plenty of," says Amanda. "I've named it after Meghan as it’s something I’ve seen her in regularly; the colour and cut are influenced by her effortless style."

