Amanda Holden causes a stir in glitzy sheer dress - and looks incredible

Amanda Holden has done it again! The star has floored fans in another incredible outfit for her appearance on BBC's I Can See Your Voice.

Taking to Instagram to post her glamorous Saturday night look, Amanda donned a stunning mesh dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Temperley London – and it sent fans wild.

Styled by Karl Willett, the Heart Radio presenter looked stunning as ever wearing the crystal-embellished midi dress, which featured a high neckline, dramatic long sleeves and a flared skirt.

The silk frock, which costs £5,995, appears to come with a matching black slip underneath, which Amanda chose to ditch in favour of a more daring look. She simply added a black bra and high-waisted underwear, showing off her toned legs. We're officially obsessed.

The mother-of-two looked incredible as ever

Amanda's comment section was a sea of flame emojis – and we're not surprised! Amanda's sheer look caused quite a stir in the comments amongst fans who were floored by her look and admiring of her confidence.

"I love this dress so much! You always look so stunning Amanda" said one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Amanda I'm speechless! I NEED this dress".

"I can see your voice… I can see your underwear!" joked a fan, clearly in awe of Amanda's chic ensemble.

Unfortunately, Amanda's exact dress is from last season so is unsurprisingly sold out. However, if you're looking to recreate the star's flawless wardrobe, we're loving this embellished mesh number from the same designer - could this be Amanda's next look?

Candy Mermaid Gown, £3020, Temperley London @ Farfetch

Just like the Duchess of Cambridge, Amanda is a serial outfit repeater and is often a champion for sustainable fashion choices. It's not the first time the 50-year-old has rocked this exact outfit – she first wore the dazzling look back in November last year.

The Temperley London look is incredible on Amanda

Posing in a lift to showcase her dramatic look, the Britain's Got Talent star joked: "Going up!!!" in the caption. She was quickly showered with praise from her followers, with co-star and friend Alesha Dixon among the first to comment: "Love this honey!".

We can't wait to see more of Amanda's dazzling recycled looks.

