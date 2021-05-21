We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp debuted her off-duty style on Thursday night, as she rocked a relaxed bomber jacket and baggy black jeans for her first dinner indoors since lockdown restrictions eased.

The star looked as cool as ever in the casual ensemble, finishing off the outfit with a simple black T-shirt and a pair of killer black heeled boots.

Louise shared the look on her Instagram, captioning the snap: "A little bit of early dinner tonight, first time I've eaten indoors in a restaurant".

She went on to share a photo of her favourite margarita, and looked like she was having lots of fun out with friends!

The 46-year-old styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Louise donned the off-duty ensemble for dinner with friends

Her bomber jacket was the star of the show, coming in a gorgeous burgundy colour with black sleeves and black and white striped detailing around the cuffs.

We love Louise's grungy look, and have found some amazing alternatives to her stylish jacket if you were wanting to recreate the outfit.

Varsity bomber jacket, £38.50, Boohoo

Burgundy bomber jacket, £27.50, ASOS

Louise headed out earlier in the week to watch the Drag Queens of Pop show on the West End, debuting a smarter look that consisted of a light blue shirt paired with a stunning white, double-breasted blazer.

She finished off the outfit with a pair of flattering split-hem trousers, black pointed heels and a Dior clutch bag, looking super sophisticated for a night in the city.

Louise looked super sophisticated in her stunning white blazer

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Louise wrote: "Such a fun night at 'Drag Queens Of Pop' thanks for having me and such a fab show!

"It really was so amazing to be back watching a live show in the west end!!! Xxx"

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Love this outfit", while another said: "Outfit on point" followed by a flame emoji.

