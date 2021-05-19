We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp has done it again! The presenter debuted another super stylish look on Tuesday as she went to watch the Drag Queens of Pop show on the West End.

Louise stepped out in a smart, light blue shirt paired with a stunning white, double-breasted blazer, finishing off the look with a pair of flattering split-hem trousers.

The star accessorised the outfit with simple black heels and a Dior clutch bag, looking as sophisticated as ever for a night in the city.

The 46-year-old wore her hair in a sleek, straight style for the occasion, sporting a brown smokey eye and a nude lip, complimenting her ensemble perfectly.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Louise wrote: "Such a fun night at 'Drag Queens Of Pop' thanks for having me and such a fab show!

The star shared her latest look to her Instagram

"It really was so amazing to be back watching a live show in the west end!!! Xxx"

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Love this outfit", while another said: "Outfit on point" followed by a flame emoji.

A white blazer is an absolute wardrobe staple, and we have found an amazing alternative so you can recreate Louise's look.

Linen suit blazer, £40, ASOS

This jacket from ASOS is perfect for summer. It can be paired with a range of tops and mini dresses, elevating your outfit for any occasion.

Louise has been killing it with her fashion choices as of late, and wore the most beautiful floral blouse from See by Chloe for her appearance on Lorraine.

Louise looked stunning in the See by Chloe blouse

The presenter paired the top with some blue, vintage wash jeans and a pair of black mules, and we were obsessed with her sophisticated summer ensemble!

Posting the look to her Instagram, Louise wrote: "Had so much fun talking all things fashion with @lorrainekellysmith on @lorraine today…Thanks for having me xxx Top is @seebychloe".

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Love your top, you were amazing this morning, hope to see you do more fashion slots xx", while another added: "You looked so fabulous!"

