Nicole Kidman reveals how both daughters help to prepare for awards season

Awards season has officially arrived, and with it, head-turning red carpet fashion. Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman - a bonafide red carpet pro - has admitted to HELLO! just how much she looks forward to getting dolled up, which she sometimes does with the help of her young daughters. Speaking at the 8th Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards held at the Mondrian Hotel in L.A., Nicole talked about Sunday Rose, ten, and Faith Margaret, eight, telling HELLO!: "They are sometimes interested and sometimes not, it depends on what toys they are playing with and what playdates they have over." She laughingly added: "That’s the honest answer of an eight-year-old."

Aside from dressing up, the silver screen star also enjoys using awards season as a means of networking. She shared: "I also like meeting people that I’ve never met before because it’s actually astounding how you can meet directors and different people and how that can actually eventuate into collaborating on something else in the future."

Nicole kicked off the season on a stylish note, stunning in a monochrome design at the star-studded ceremony on Friday. The actress wore a statement Miu Miu gown that featured a ruffled white bodice and form-fitting black skirt. The Big Little Lies star completed her gorgeous look by sweeping her golden locks up into an elegant updo for the occasion.

Nicole, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Boy Erased, wasn’t the only famous face in attendance at the swanky Hollywood event. The Australian beauty, 51, was joined by power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, as well as fellow Golden Globes nominees Glenn Close and Rami Malek.

