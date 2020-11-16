Nicole Kidman shares scary look with fans - take a look The actress is starring in The Undoing alongside Hugh Grant

Nicole Kidman left her high heels and her smile at the front door in a recent Instagram post which showcased a whole new look for the much-loved star.

The Bombshell actress, 53, was almost unrecognisable in the social media snapshot she used to promote her TV show, The Undoing, and fans went wild.

Standing at the top of a staircase, wearing a stunning green dress and hiking boots, Nicole stared down the lens menacingly for the photo.

"Come on… take a step up," she captioned the post. "Nothing to be afraid of here."

Not surprisingly her followers reacted with excitement and trepidation.

"Yikes," wrote one, while another commented: "Uh, I think I’ll stay down here."

Nicole was promoting her new show The Undoing

But plenty also voiced their anticipation for the upcoming HBO miniseries, which has since aired.

Nicole stars alongside Hugh Grant in the psychological thriller which debuted on 25 October.

It's based on the novel, You Should Have Known, and follows therapist Grace Fraser (Nicole), whose seemingly perfect life falls apart and her husband, played by Hugh, goes missing in the midst of it.

The show was brought to the small screen by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelly and Nicole told the network: "David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its centre."

People are not only huge fans of The Undoing, but many are also hoping for a third season of Big Little Lies.

Nicole will star alongside Hugh Grant in the show

In a recent interview published in HELLO! Nicole talked about the prospect of working with the esteemed cast again and said: "We'd love to do it. It's lovely when you have two seasons to have the possibility of another and to spend all of that time together and enjoy it. That's exceptional."

Nicole is currently in Byron Bay, Australia, with her husband, Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith.

The celebrity couple are incredibly supportive of each other's careers. While the Hollywood star is working on her upcoming TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, Keith has been busy with his music.

The country singer recently released his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1, and just last week, he treated fans to a virtual performance from Australia at the ACM Awards, which took place in Nashville.

Keith sang God Whispered Your Name, dedicating the song to the frontline workers and their families, in what was an emotional performance.

