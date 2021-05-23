Ariana Grande and Irina Shayk can’t stop wearing these customizable rings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ariana Grande and Irina Shayk have been smitten with a specific customizable ring that we can’t stop swooning over.

The stars have both rocked Bonbonwhims Lucky rings in the past few weeks, with the supermodel stepping out in New York City wearing one yellow and one orange Rainbow Lucky ring that matched her swirly Charlotte Knowles orange and yellow dress.

Irina matched her rings to her swirly Charlotte Knowles dress

We loved the accessories and tracked them down on Bonbonwhims.

Rainbow Lucky Ring - Orange, $55, Bonbonwhims

Rainbow Lucky Ring - Yellow / Emerald Gem, $55, Bonbonwhims

Irina edged up the look with black leather boots and finished it with a printed face mask and a black trench coat. She also rocked her hair in french braids.

Meanwhile, Ariana made fans swoon when she popped up on Instagram in the cutest yellow button-down crop-top and a clear Bonbonwhims ring earlier this month.

The Positions singer was glowing in a video she uploaded on Instagram that showed her rocking a pink lip and flashing a smile as she basked in the sunshine while standing near a dreamy pool.

Ariana also wore her hair in her signature high ponytail and topped her locks with black shades.

At one point, the fashionista raised her hand to her face to shield her eyes from the sun, and we noticed she was wearing a few rings too, including the statement, clear bauble Bonbonwhims ring.

The songstress rocked the ring in the brand’s Oval Spaceship design, but there are a variety of style combos to choose from. Bonbonwhims dubs the rings as “custom finger charms for grown-ups”, and each one is packed with ‘90s nostalgia and is customized with hand-painted resin.

You can choose any initial you want to top the clear ring, or you can select one in the brand’s oval spaceship (like Ariana), emerald gem, large flower, flower gem, triple gem mix, or heart gem varieties in several colorways.

