Pregnant Alex Jones rocks chic white mini dress in new selfie

The One Show host Alex Jones is currently pregnant with her third child – and her maternity wardrobe just keeps getting better and better!

GALLERY: Alex Jones' Scandi-inspired home is haven for third child

On Friday, the star uploaded a new lift selfie to Instagram, this time sporting an angelic white mini dress. The stylish design features long sleeves, puffed shoulders, and a tiered hemline - and the fit-and-flare silhouette works perfectly for her growing baby bump.

WATCH: Alex Jones' amazing reaction to co-star's exciting news

Alex decided to wear her mid-length brunette locks down as she smiled for the camera and turned to the side to get a good angle for the bump.

Alex looked incredible as usual

As expected, Alex's fans were blown away by this look, with one writing: "Looking fabulous as always!" and another said: "Your hair and your outfit looked amazing tonight."

The best news is, the Charlotte dress from Reiss is still in stock, but be quick, as we predict a sell-out!

Charlotte dress, £135, Reiss

The website suggests dressing it down with a leather jacket and trainers, and we can imagine mother-of-two Alex being a fan of that look when she is off-air.

MORE: Inside One Show host Alex Jones' son Kit's amazing second birthday

READ MORE: Matt Baker had the sweetest response to Alex Jones' surprise baby news

Clearly a candid shot, Alex took the snap while clutching a tub of pineapple. She acknowledged this in the caption, by writing: "Have a great weekend and thanks for watching this week. Dress is @reiss and yes I’m holding a pot of pineapple."

Perhaps this is one of her pregnancy cravings?

We are loving Alex's maternity wardrobe

Other winning maternity looks we've seen Alex in include her Breton striped Boden dress and her khaki green military-style jumpsuit. When it comes to staple pieces, the star has that covered too, as she showed that she's a big fan of Topshop maternity jeans earlier in the week.

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson already have two sons, Teddy and Kit, and this time they are expecting a baby girl.

