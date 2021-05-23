Rebel Wilson’s red hot jumpsuit is a total showstopper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson is looking better than ever!

The Isn't It Romantic star looked incredible in a photo she shared on Instagram Sunday that showed her wearing a red, figure-flattering jumpsuit that showed off her toned figure. She paired it with a white button-down top underneath that came complete with structured shoulders.

Rebel looks incredible!

The Pitch Perfect star rocked her blonde hair in soft curls and struck a pose against a brick wall with her hand on her hip. Rebel also went a little more dramatic with her makeup than she usually does, and sported a smoky eye with a soft pink lip.

"Mentally preparing for the week ahead today...and eating waffles," she captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the photo, with one writing, "And looking amazing." Another added, "Looking hot in red and fabulous," while an additional follower chimed in: "You look so beautiful".

We loved it and tracked down a similar red jumpsuit on Lulus for $58.

Thinking out loud red jumpsuit, $58, Lulus

Ahead of that post, the Pooch Perfect host shared a snap in her Instagram story that showed her wearing a high-fashion version of the pool slides that are taking over Hollywood: a pair of black logo Givenchy sandals.

Rebel showed off her Givenchy sandals while she was out for a walk

We loved them and tracked them down on Farfetch.

Givenchy slides, $295, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

The Pitch Perfect star also thrilled fans when she uploaded a new selfie to her 9.8million Instagram followers on Friday that showed her wearing a figure-hugging yellow, knit dress that featured a V-neckline and a small belt that further accentuated her curves.

The actress, who has undergone a huge health transformation by dropping more than 65lbs, posed for the camera with her arm behind her head.

Fans swooned over her picture, with comments pouring in to compliment the star on her look.

The Pitch Perfect star wowed in a knit dress

One wrote: "I love that color on you!!! Beautiful!" and another added: "You are more and more divine every pic I see…"

Rebel’s flawless skin also grabbed a lot of attention. "You look absolutely stunning Rebel. Porcelain skin to die for," said one follower.

Eagle-eyed onlookers were stunned by Rebel's ensemble but also spotted the Pitch Perfect posters in the background of her snap, and urged her to reveal plans of another film. The efforts appear to be futile, though, since the star has already spoken out about there being no Pitch Perfect 4 in the making.

