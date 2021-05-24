We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams looked sensational on Sunday as she made her way to the Heart Radio studios, wearing a black leather shirt paired with black jeans and stunning snakeskin boots.

The shirt featured a super flattering tie-waist belt, showing off the star's incredible figure, as well as button-up detailing and two front pockets.

Vogue looked radiant as she made her way to the radio show, sporting natural makeup and wearing her blonde hair in a low ponytail.

The mum-of-two finished off the outfit with a pair of big black sunglasses, a chunky gold watch and a black and gold handbag, looking as stylish as ever.

We are obsessed with Vogue's leather look and think that her shirt is a staple that everyone should have in their wardrobe.

Vogue showed off her stunning figure in the leather shirt

This Topshop version is an amazing alternative if you are wanting to recreate the outfit, and features a trendy croc design and a tie-waist belt so you can style it just like the star.

Topshop faux leather shacket, £45.99, ASOS

For summer, we are loving this leather-look mini dress from ASOS, as it looks just like Vogue's shirt but can be worn with bare legs and sandals when the weather gets warmer.

Leather-look mini shirt dress, £35, ASOS

Vogue shared another chic outfit of hers on Thursday evening, which featured a fabulous frock from high street favourite H&M.

The star looked beautiful in her cut-out neckline midi, which she paired with a pair of ankle strap heels and a pretty scrunchie in her hair.

Vogue wowed fans wearing a H&M dress

Sharing a video to her story, she said: "Here is a little look at what I'm wearing tonight. This dress is H&M, I think it's still on the site, it's really nice."

She added: "These shoes, that I nearly threw out a million times, I'm delighted I kept them!"

We can't wait to see what the stylish presenter wears next!

