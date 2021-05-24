﻿
vogue-williams

Vogue Williams wows in waist-cinching leather look

The star looked sensational!

Grace Lindsay

Vogue Williams looked sensational on Sunday as she made her way to the Heart Radio studios, wearing a black leather shirt paired with black jeans and stunning snakeskin boots.

The shirt featured a super flattering tie-waist belt, showing off the star's incredible figure, as well as button-up detailing and two front pockets.

Vogue looked radiant as she made her way to the radio show, sporting natural makeup and wearing her blonde hair in a low ponytail.

The mum-of-two finished off the outfit with a pair of big black sunglasses, a chunky gold watch and a black and gold handbag, looking as stylish as ever.

We are obsessed with Vogue's leather look and think that her shirt is a staple that everyone should have in their wardrobe.

vogue-williams-leather-shirt

Vogue showed off her stunning figure in the leather shirt

This Topshop version is an amazing alternative if you are wanting to recreate the outfit, and features a trendy croc design and a tie-waist belt so you can style it just like the star.

topshop-leather-shirt

For summer, we are loving this leather-look mini dress from ASOS, as it looks just like Vogue's shirt but can be worn with bare legs and sandals when the weather gets warmer.

asos-leather-dress

Vogue shared another chic outfit of hers on Thursday evening, which featured a fabulous frock from high street favourite H&M.

The star looked beautiful in her cut-out neckline midi, which she paired with a pair of ankle strap heels and a pretty scrunchie in her hair.

vogue-williams-black-dress

Vogue wowed fans wearing a H&M dress

Sharing a video to her story, she said: "Here is a little look at what I'm wearing tonight. This dress is H&M, I think it's still on the site, it's really nice."

She added: "These shoes, that I nearly threw out a million times, I'm delighted I kept them!"

We can't wait to see what the stylish presenter wears next!

