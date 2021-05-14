We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams just recycled her stunning wedding shoes for a new TV appearance on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, and we are obsessed with her outfit!

The TV presenter styled the special heels with a pair of bright blue shorts and a blue and white striped mesh top, looking summer ready in the vibrant ensemble.

Her shoes are from British designer Sophia Webster, and are part of the iconic 'Wifey for Lifey' bridal collection.

WATCH: Vogue Williams recycles wedding shoes for new TV appearance

They are a gorgeous shade of ivory, with a satin finish, and feature a pointed toe with the 'wifey for lifey' slogan on the front and the soles of the shoes.

Priced at £495, they are an amazing investment as they can be worn again and again with lots of fun outfits, as shown by Vogue herself!

We are in love with Vogue's unique wedding shoes!

The star shared a video to her social media whilst wearing the shoes, and can be heard saying: "Wedding shoes…wahooo!"

Spencer Matthews and his wife tied the knot in June of 2018 in a small and intimate ceremony that took place in Scotland, and now share two children together, Theodore and Gigi.

The couple now have two adorable children

Vogue looked stunning for the new appearance, wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail and sporting a subtle smokey eye and a bright pink lip.

We are obsessed with her colourful look, and have found an amazing high street alternative to her bold blue shorts.

This pair from River Island are perfect for summer, simply pair with a classic white shirt and some white pointed heels like Vogue for a stylish and sophisticated outfit.

Blue structured shorts, £36, River Island

The mum-of-two has been showcasing her bright wardrobe a lot lately, and just this week wore an eye-catching hot pink co-ord from H&M, featuring a button up shirt and matching wide-leg trousers.

Vogue styled the set with a pair of pink and red lace-up trainers, and tucked the shirt stylishly into the waistband of the trousers, looking as chic as ever for the occasion.

The presenter wore her hair styled in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

