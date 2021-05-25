Oti Mabuse steals Anton Du Beke's shirt during hilarious wardrobe mishap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse opened up about her wardrobe mishap on Monday during an appearance on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch.

The Strictly Come Dancing star stunned in her smart ensemble consisting of a white shirt and a pair of grey wide leg trousers, however, it wasn’t all as it seemed.

Sharing a snap of her outfit to social media, Oti said: "Here we go again with the fashion failures…my shirt didn’t fit so I wore @mrantondubeke ! 1. Lockdown had its effects on us all so I'm fine with that (I will be running a lot longer though) 2. Love men's clothing 3. Also had to pin my trousers at the back because they were too big".

Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for the star, with one writing: "I LOVED your outfit today, definitely not a fail", while another added: "Impossible for u to look bad in anything".

We couldn’t agree more! In fact, we think Oti styled the men's shirt in a super chic way. The star finished off the look with some white pointed heels and statement earrings, looking like the ultimate girl boss.

Oti looked stunning in her smart ensemble

She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

If you were hoping to recreate Oti's look - without borrowing your other half's clothes - then we have found an amazing alternative to her white oversized shirt from ASOS.

French Connection oversized shirt, £50, ASOS

The 30-year-old has been serving some serious fashion inspiration as of late, and recently rocked a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble.

Oti teamed her hot pink blouse with a matching coat, finishing off the look with a pair of pastel pink trousers and bright pink boots!

Fans loved Oti's hot pink outfit

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, the star wrote: "category is: watermelon sugar", referencing the popular song by former One Direction star and fashion icon Harry Styles.

Fans couldn’t wait to comment on the look, with one writing: "Gorgeous colour! Suits you!", while another added: "Obsessed with this outfit".

