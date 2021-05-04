Oti Mabuse wows fans in colourful figure-hugging jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse wowed fans on Sunday after posting a picture to her Instagram wearing a colourful figure-hugging jumpsuit.

The fabulous ensemble is called the Von Furstenberg hand beaded jumpsuit, and is from London-based fashion label Eliza Jane Howell.

Sharing the snap with her thousands of followers, Oti wrote: "They always get it right tats and all…makeup: @bryony_blake hair: @hairbymichellesultan stylist: @jessicatculley jumpsuit: @elizajanehowell #gameoftalents".

Oti Mabuse reveals major diet change

Fans rushed to comment on the glamorous look, with one writing: "Love your outfit", while another added: "You looked stunning."

The professional dancer wore her hair in loosely styled waves for the photo, and sported a stunning peachy eyeshadow with a glossy nude lip. She kept her accessories minimal, making sure not to draw attention away from the bold outfit.

Oti looked amazing in the bright jumpsuit

The jumpsuit features a Missoni inspired print with a zig zag pattern running along the fabric in shades of turquoise, green and orange, finished off with beautiful white and gold hand beaded embellishment.

We can't help but think that Oti's jumpsuit is perfect for dinner and drinks on a summer night, and have found an amazing alternative if you are wanting to recreate the look.

This zig zag sequin mini dress features a super similar pattern to Oti's ensemble, simply style with some black heels and a classic black clutch for a stylish evening look.

Zig zag sequin mini dress, £21, Oasis

The Strictly star has been wowing fans a lot lately with her outfit choices, and last month showed off her amazing figure once again whilst wearing a white skirt with a matching crop top.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Oti's outfit, with one commenting: "Imagine being that beautiful oh my god", while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning" followed by several heart eye emojis.

Oti's fans loved her all-white ensemble

The star wore a midi length bodycon skirt with a flattering slit at the base of the hem, along with a matching white crop top that accentuated her waist.

She wore her hair in loose waves and sported a shiny eyeshadow, complimenting the glamorous ensemble perfectly.

