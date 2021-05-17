Oti Mabuse stuns fans in the brightest head-to-toe look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse stunned fans on Sunday as she posted a picture to her social media wearing a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble.

The Strictly Come Dancing star teamed her hot pink blouse with a matching coat, finishing off the look with a pair of pastel pink trousers and bright pink boots!

Oti had her hair styled in loose waves, and tucked her hands casually into the pockets of her coat, looking relaxed and radiant as she snapped a selfie in the mirror.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Oti wrote: "category is: watermelon sugar", referencing the popular song by former One Direction star and fashion icon Harry Styles.

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Gorgeous colour! Suits you!", while another added: "Obsessed with this outfit".

We are in awe of Oti's colourful ensemble, and with pink set to be the colour of the summer, the star is looking bang on trend.

Oti looked as stylish as ever in the pink outfit

If you are looking to recreate the look, then you are in luck, as we have found some amazing high street alternatives!

These hot pink, pointed toe boots from Ted Baker look exactly like Oti's, and are perfect to pair with wide-leg trousers and dresses as the warmer weather hits.

Ted Baker pink ankle boots, £100, ASOS

Why not take a leaf out of Oti's book and pair them with these pastel pink trousers from New Look, we guarantee everyone will be asking where your outfit is from.

Pale pink wide-leg jeans, £29.99, New Look

Not only does the professional dancer give her fans lots of fashion inspiration, but earlier this month she even shared a genius clothing hack over on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Oti posted a selfie of herself in a blue denim top tucked into a leopard-print skirt.

The star revealed that she hadn't planned on wearing the skirt, but that it had formed part of her fashion hack.

Oti shared her amazing fashion hack on Instagram

"Decided to bring a jean dress along with me today to wear without trying it out first," she wrote. "Needless to say IT WAS TOOOOO SHORT (didn't plan it well)."

She continued: "Luckily I had an extra skirt in my bag that was left in there for another job tomorrow so even though I look like I ate too much of @john_whaite donuts at home. I actually wore a skirt over the dress- which I had to tuck in the skirt and hope the zip didn’t burst open during the show!!!"

