Oti Mabuse's genius fashion hack is amazing The star ran into a bit of trouble on Tuesday

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse had a busy day on Tuesday and she made a mistake with one of her outfit choices.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer posted a selfie of herself in a blue denim top tucked into a leopard-print skirt. She completed her look with a killer pair of black heels.

Oti revealed that she had originally hadn't planned on wearing the skirt, but that it had formed part of her fashion hack.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals very unexpected gift from husband

"Decided to bring a jean dress along with me today to wear without trying it out first," she wrote. "Needless to say IT WAS TOOOOO SHORT (didn't plan it well)."

She continued: "Luckily I had an extra skirt in my bag that was left in there for another job tomorrow so even though I look like I ate too much of @john_whaite donuts at home. I actually wore a skirt over the dress- which I had to tuck in the skirt and hope the zip didn’t burst open during the show!!!"

Oti explained that she ended up loving the final look, and would now begin carrying skirts around with her, even though she said she doesn't "do skirts".

The star had to improvise her look

Fans thought the hack was genius, as one wrote: "It actually looks really good together …..and you do not look like you are too much!"

"Top tip right there! You look amazing even in an improvised outfit," added a second, while a third commented: "Quick thinking & you look just great."

Many other fans posted heart emojis to share their thoughts about Oti's final look.

The professional dancer has been part of Strictly Come Dancing since 2015, and is the only professional to have won twice in back-to-back series with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey.

But she recently left fans worried when she spoke about her future on the popular show.

The pro dancer also looks stunning

Oti left fans devastated when she confessed that the 2021 series would be her last, but she later clarified on Steph's Packed Lunch saying that she "didn't explain herself" properly.

"So I'm going to be that same dancer for 55 years, still on Strictly being asked the same question," she confirmed.

Oti admitted that when it comes to her position on Strictly she takes it "one year at a time".

"The thing about Strictly is, is that I take it one year at a time, and that is what I should have said," she clarified.

