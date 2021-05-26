Kristin Cavallari is gorgeous in figure-hugging black dress with a twist The Hills: New Beginnings guest star is currently in Palm Springs

Kristin Cavallari gave new meaning to a classic LBD after she rocked one with a bold twist on Tuesday.

The Hills: New Beginnings guest star looked sensational during a photoshoot for her lifestyle brand Uncommon James in Palm Springs.

Kristin shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram, posing with her hands up in the hair and flashing peace signs as she highlighted her toned physique.

The 34-year-old's figure-hugging frock, which she teamed with a pair of quirky cowboy boots, featured a daring keyhole design at her chest and a short hemline.

Proving she's her own best advert, Kristin teamed her ensemble with chunky gold chains and bracelets from Uncommon James.

Her fans were blown away by her effortless look, with one writing: "Your outfit is goals!" A second said: "I just want the entire outfit." A third added: "Wow! Gorgeous!"

Kristin's appearance comes shortly after she stunned fans in a beautiful nude dress that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.

Looking like a Hollywood bombshell, Kristin oozed elegance in the eye-catching dress. "What does a girl have to do around here to get a cocktail?" she said in her caption.

It's little surprise that the reality TV star looks so good after she shared the secret to her slender frame.

"I eat with my kids every night at 5:15 p.m.," she told Us Weekly. "I find that I sleep better when I eat early like that. And I eat enough so that I'm not hungry before I go to bed."

Kristin shares sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, seven, and daughter Saylor, five, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. They split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.

"My kids love pasta," she added. "We use brown rice noodles or lentil noodles."

Sharing insight into her diet, the mother-of-three revealed: "The way I eat is a lifestyle. Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat — I even eat butter."

