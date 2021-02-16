Kristin Cavallari shares genius parenting hack for kids stuck inside at home This trick will help keep bored kids busy - and it's practically free

Kristin Cavallari is stuck indoors with her three children, in the middle of a rare Tennessee snow storm which has cancelled school for her kids - likely for the rest of the week.

But thankfully, she has been gathering and sharing great tips and tricks from her followers to help keep children entertained during just these long days indoors - and she may have found the best one yet!

The Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari star took to Instagram to show off her and her children's handiwork.

They set up a massive obstacle course using just some black tape - while one of her son's suggested the addition of bells on the tape to set off alarms when one of the strands gets knocked by the contestant moving through the course.

"We are throwing it way back to what we did at the beginning of quarantine," she said in a video clip. "We created a little obstacle course here, like little lasers like they do in the movies, and you hit it and you're out.

Kristin Cavallari is a doting mother to three children

"And we put little bells on it, which was Jaxson's idea. Really good idea. This is something we did at the beginning of quarantine - it's a hit."

The 34-year-old further explained: "We are having an entire snow week, I'm pretty sure… they'll be off school the entire week." She added: "Great idea moms."

The Laguna Beach star and retired American football player Jay Cutler, 37, were married in June 2013, and share three children together: sons Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and five-year-old daughter Saylor.

The couple filed for divorce in April last year, and reached a joint custody agreement in May. They put on a show of unity just last month, when they posed for a photograph together shared on their Instagram accounts, along with a joint caption.

Kristin shares her own tips and tricks to keep her kids busy

It read: "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

At the time of their split, Kristin shared a snapshot showing the pair walking off into the distance together, with their backs turned to the camera.