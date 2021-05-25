We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan has been wearing so many stunning dresses lately that we just can't quite keep up! She is fast becoming our go-to outfit Queen.

At the weekend, the beautiful actress shared a snap of her rocking a dazzling, shell-printed dress by popular online brand Never Fully Dressed. The brand's 'Pink Marley Tiered Dress' costs £89 and not only features a striking shell print that is ideal for holidays, but a zip down front and ruffled sleeves. So cute!

Sadly, this gorgeous style has sold out since Helen wore it online. And it's easy to see why; her legions of fans flocked to the comments section of her post and showered her outfit with compliments. "LOVE the dress!" one follower wrote. Kate Ford - who played Tracey Barlow in Coronation Street alongside Helen, also said: "I adore this dress!"

Helen sporting her shell-print frock

Don't worry though, the plus-size version is still available, and ASOS also has a shell-print dress by the same brand, so if you want that mermaid vibe, you know where to go!

Pink Marley Tiered Dress - Curve, £89, Never Fully Dressed

Helen got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Scott Sinclair at Disneyland Paris in June 2018, shortly before the birth of their second child Delilah.

Never Fully Dressed trapeze midi dress in pink sealife print, £79, ASOS

In a previous interview with The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Helen, opened up about her wedding plans being thrown into disarray. "Everything has gone out the window," she explained. "We had it planned that my little sister was going to get married in 2020 so we’d get married in 2021.

The mother-of-three added: "Now I’m looking at maybe 2022, although I think so many people who have been in the same boat are going to get married that year. We’ll all be going to weddings every week!"

