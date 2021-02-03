Kristin Cavallari stuns fans with public Valentine's message 'to her ex' The couple split in April 2020

Kristin Cavallari has certainly raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram post!

The 34-year-old took to her Stories this week to share a public Valentine's Day note – and her fans are convinced it's directed at her estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

Kristin, founder of Uncommon James, had filled in a Valentine's Day wishlist from the company, which read: "Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year. I want tequila, a beach and [a] secret rose candle at Uncommon James. XOXO, KC."

WATCH: Kristin Cavallari shares sweetest video of her children watching fireworks

The note added, "PS. T minus 12 days. You've got this."

Unsurprisingly, her followers immediately speculated that the mystery 'J' is Jay, with some seeing the post as a sign that the former couple have reconciled.

Fans are convinced Kristin's latest post is directed at Jay

Laguna Beach star Kristin and American footballer Jay, 37, were married in June 2013, and share three children together: sons Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and five-year-old daughter Saylor.

The couple filed for divorce in April last year, and reached a joint custody agreement in May.

The couple share three children together

They put on a show of unity just last month, when they posed for a photograph together shared on their Instagram accounts, along with a joint caption. It read: "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

At the time of their split, Kristin shared a snapshot showing the pair walking off into the distance together, with their backs turned to the camera.

Kristin and Jay put on a united front just last month

She wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

